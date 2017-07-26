Folks Are Really Out Here Trying To Trademark The N-Word – And No, We’re Not Kidding

News One
Some companies want to register racially charged words and symbols for their products, including the N-word and a swastika.

Stephanie Long, Cassius
Last month, a Supreme Court ruling made it legal to trademark offensive words. Now, folks are trying to trademark the N-word.

Yes. That N-word.

 “A small group of companies and individuals are looking to register racially charged words and symbols for their products, including the N-word and a swastika,” Reuters reports. Such filings are usually declined considering the fact that they’re derogatory and offensive, but now the court has ruled this sort of ban as a violation of free speech under the U.S. Constitution—so basically big names and companies can start branding products with racially charged epithets and it won’t be a problem. Cool! (Please note our sarcasm.)

“We’re now opening the door, chipping away at what’s acceptable under cultural norms,” Attorney David Bell, a trademark expert with Haynes and Boone law firm said. “I think it could be a slippery slope, where you get more people and companies thinking, ‘This is okay.’”

According to Reuters, there have already been seven trademark applications filed for variations of the N-word and other offensive slurs.

Lawd.

SOURCE: Reuters

