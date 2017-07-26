Movie News
A Superhero is Coming to a Theater Near You Soon!

bvick
2018 is going to be a great year for superhero movies and 2019 just got exciting too! In 2018, we all know and are super excited about Black Panther coming out on February 16th. Then we have Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters on May 4th plus Dead Pool 2 comes out June 1st.
The rest of the year is going to be SUPER too!
July 6: Ant-Man and the Wasp
July 20: Alita: Battle Angel (Fox)
October 5: Venom (Sony)
November 2: X-Men: Dark Phoenix (Fox)
December 21: Aquaman

As for 2019, the big announcement that just came out is Wonder Woman 2 hits theaters on December 13, 2019! But that’s not the only superhero movie hit theaters in 2019 and sending superhero fans a buzz!
March 8: Captain Marvel
April 5: Shazam (New Line Cinema)
July 5: Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel (Sony)
There are rumors about about a few more coming out in 2019, but this is enough to wet your appetite!

