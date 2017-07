Roland Martin Talks with the Author Of New Book On President Obama

Your browser does not support iframes.

07/26/17- The new book Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama is written by David Garrow who spent 9 years writing this story. The book looks at key points in the President’s life including Sheila Jager which Garrow says “no journalist ever made an effort to find”. Find out who Sheila is.

