Rev. Al Sharpton: Congress Says Don’t Get Sick

Foxy NC staff
07/26/2017- “Republicans and the Trump Administration have bit off more than they can chew” says Rev. Al Sharpton. Instead of caring for the American citizens, Congress is out to make a point against Obama and the health bill. The republicans came in with no plan which meant there was no delivery at all. Sharpton says for that reason him and many others keep pressure on the Administration. The Reverend explains more while talking with Tom and the TJMS team.

