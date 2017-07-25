What Hero? John McCain, Battling Brain Cancer, Flew Back To Capitol Hill To Strip Millions Of Their Health Care

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

What Hero? John McCain, Battling Brain Cancer, Flew Back To Capitol Hill To Strip Millions Of Their Health Care

In a tight 51-50 vote, the Senate voted to start the process of repealing Obamacare.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

US-POLITICS-INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty


In a tight 51-50 vote, the Republican-dominated Senate voted to start the process of repealing Obamacare. Only two Republicans—Susan Collins (Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (Alaska)— sided with Democrats, leaving Vice President Pence to break the tie.

According to CNN, as the vote began, protesters in the Senate gallery shouted “kill the bill” and “shame, shame, shame!”

There was hope that Republican Arizona Senator John McCain, who was recently diagnosed with brain cancer, would have a change of heart, understanding the irony of fighting for his life with the help of quality insurance, all while stripping away health care for millions of Americans. But that was not the case—he voted “aye” for a bill.

Had McCain voted “no,” the bill would have been killed in the water. As CNN noted, the next step is floor debate on the legislation to repeal former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act, which has helped millions of Americans gain access to coverage over the years. Yet it’s unknown if there will be enough Republican votes to pass the bill when it’s time to be voted in as law.

Even worse: No one know really knows what’s in the bill. It’s speculated that it will include massive cuts to Medicaid, defund Planned Parenthood and set serious roadblocks for those with pre-existing conditions. But time will only tell.

Shortly after the vote, McCain oddly took to the Senate floor to blast the same bill he voted to move forward. The Hill reported that he stressed he would not vote the repeal bill into law and urged both sides to work together on health care reform.

“Let’s trust each other. Let’s return to regular order. We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle,” McCain said.

He added: “We’ve tried to do this by coming up with a proposal behind closed doors in consultation with the administration … asking us to swallow our doubts and force it past a unified opposition. I don’t think that is going to work in the end. And it probably shouldn’t.”

But talk is cheap Sen. McCain and your actions spoke volumes today:

President Trump, who has not passed one major legislation in his six months in office, looked at today’s vote as a victory.

“I’m very happy to announce that with zero of the Democrats’ votes, the motion to proceed on health care has moved past and now we move forward toward truly great health care for the American people. We look forward to that. This was a big step,” Trump said at a White House news conference.
“I want to thank Sen. John McCain,” he added. “A very brave man. He made a tough trip to get here.”
As California Senator Kamala Harris pointed out, whether it’s a flat out repeal or a repeal and replace situation, the American people are the ones who will lose out in the end.
RELATED NEWS:

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie…
 19 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 20 hours ago
07.26.17
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Atlanta Waitress Received Menu From Customer With A…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Jesus Fix It: This Company Implanting Chips Inside…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Former ‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Accused Of Abusing…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals
Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017
North West Blew Out The Candles On Another…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: The Hollywood Ratchets Return To Fight…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Needs To Dump Peter
 1 day ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
J. Lo Got Abs For Days, Celebrates Birthday…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
BMM 2016
Photos