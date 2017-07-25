The Next James Bond is…

For the 25th James Bond movie, our Idris Elba dreams are on hold. According to The New York Times, Daniel Craig will reprise his role as Agent 007. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of EON Productions are the franchise producers announced that the new Bond movie will hit theater in the US on November 8, 2019 and will come out a week prior in Europe. Maybe by then something will change and our dream will come true and Idris will have the role. Hey, you never know. They haven’t started filming yet!

