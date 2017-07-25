‘It Made Me Have To Be Tough:’ Mike Tyson Opens Up About Childhood Sex Assault

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

‘It Made Me Have To Be Tough:’ Mike Tyson Opens Up About Childhood Sex Assault

The 51-year-old former heavyweight boxing champion said the experience "made me have to be tough for the world I lived in."

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

From the time Mike Tyson became the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion in the mid-1980s, the Brownsville, Brooklyn, native never tried to hide the fact that he had overcome great obstacles. By the age of 13, he had been arrested a total of 38 times, and served a stint at a boys home in upstate New York.

Turns out, he was hiding an even deeper secret, he told ESPN‘s Jeremy Schapp in a recent interview: He was sexually assaulted as a child. About the age of 7, Tyson says he “was grabbed by a man who tried to pull him into a building, but wouldn’t go into details about what was done to him,” the New York Daily News writes.

When questioned further, Tyson, 51, demurred, saying, “Well I don’t like to talk about that, I like to keep that where it was in the past, but I was molested as a child.”

But he added that the experience “made me have to be tough for the world I lived in.”

Indeed that pain and so-called toughness played out in the headlines in a multitude of ways, including allegations of spousal abuse, serving time in prison for rape, and in the boxing ring when he famously bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield‘s right ear.

Despite telling Schapp that he had not spoken to anyone about the incident, the News reports that Tyson actually discussed being sexually assaulted by a stranger in SiriusXM’s Opie Radio in 2014. During the SiriusXM interview, he recounted being snatched off the street abused at the age of 7.

I’m not embarrassed or ashamed of anything from that perspective,” Tyson said at the time.

We’re glad Tyson opened up about the experience and hope it leads to healing. Statistics from the National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse  show the average child molester offends 200-400 times before being caught. And the short-term long-term effects of childhood sex assault victims can be are devastating, and include a range of symptoms, including anxiety and self-destructive behaviors, according to the National Center for Victims of Crime.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

Trump Campaign Lines Up Mike Tyson For Convention, But Who Else Will Show?

NEWS ROUNDUP: White House Reaches Tentative Budget Deal, Mike Tyson Endorses Donald Trump…AND MORE

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘It Made Me Have To Be Tough:’ Mike Tyson Opens Up About Childhood Sex Assault

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 4 hours ago
07.25.17
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals
Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s
 7 hours ago
07.25.17
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017
North West Blew Out The Candles On Another…
 7 hours ago
07.25.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: The Hollywood Ratchets Return To Fight…
 18 hours ago
07.25.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Needs To Dump Peter
 19 hours ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 24 hours ago
07.24.17
J. Lo Got Abs For Days, Celebrates Birthday…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Charlize Theron On Incident With Tia Mowry: ‘I’m…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Good News For The People Who Live Next…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
Trick Daddy Is Heated With Meek Mill, Responds…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
Why Black Men Can’t Forgive Issa But They…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
BMM 2016
Photos