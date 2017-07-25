Entertainment News
Jesus Fix It: This Company Implanting Chips Inside Of People’s Hands Has Us Rapture Shook

What in the Revelations is this?

This new report has us ready to crack open our bibles.

According to US News, an American tech company will start implanting its employees with microchips.

Three Square Market (32M) in Wisconsin will offer employees voluntary implants so they can open doors, log in to computers and operate the copy machine.

The program is set to being on August 1st.

The injection will be the size of a grain of rice and inserted in the skin between the thumb and forefinger. The operation will take seconds.

The CEO of the company, Todd Westby, said in a statement that he sees the chip at the forefront of convenience technology. He described the implant as  “the next evolution in payment systems” for future payment services from unlocking phones to storing medical or payment information.

“Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc,” he said.

Photos