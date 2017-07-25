Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault

The NBA Champion faces allegations stemming from a July 2016 altercation.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

2017 NBA Awards

Source: Paul Zimmerman / Getty


Recent NBA Champ Draymond Green faces a civil suit filed on Tuesday, stemming from accusations that he physically assaulted a man and a woman outside a bar last summer in Michigan.

Celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents the accusers, filed a suit claiming Green enacted physical assault, bullying and misleading statements.

The incident stems from an alleged incident where Green was arrested for slapping former Michigan State University football player, Jermaine Edmondson, outside a bar in East Lansing in July 2016. ESPN reports the altercation occurred after a verbal exchange between Green, Edmondson, his unnamed girlfriend, and two of Green’s associates.

Bloom released a statement on her client’s behalf:

“The man and the woman bringing the case will speak out for the first time about the claims of physical assault, bullying and misleading statements made by Mr. Green that they claim have severely impacted their lives,” Bloom’s statement read.

Green dodged jail time for the bar incident after reaching a plea deal and paying a $560 fine.

SOURCE: ESPN

DON’T MISS:

R. Kelly Allegedly Hired Bill Cosby’s Attorney To Combat ‘Sex Cult’ Accusations

What Is Happening?! Draymond Green Now Thinks The Earth May Be Flat

A Guide To The NBA Finals For The Girl Who Has No Idea What’s Going On

NBA 2K16 Premiere

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

10 photos Launch gallery

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Continue reading Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

Beach Beauties! Ayesha And Steph Curry Are Living It Up On Their Baecation

One of the cutest couples in the game, Steph and Ayesha Curry, got a much-deserved trip to Turks and Caicos over the fourth of July holiday. Thankfully for us, they are sharing their adorable pics with fans on Instagram. From soaking up the sun's rays to enjoying a cocktail to giving each other kisses, here are the best moments of their latest baecation!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tea Talk Ep 19: Joseline Hernandez Talks Stevie…
 19 hours ago
07.26.17
Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced
 20 hours ago
07.26.17
Warriors Forward Draymond Green Hit With Lawsuit Over…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Atlanta Waitress Received Menu From Customer With A…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Jesus Fix It: This Company Implanting Chips Inside…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
Former ‘Moesha’ Star Shar Jackson Accused Of Abusing…
 21 hours ago
07.26.17
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals
Kenya Moore’s Grandmother Loses Battle With Alzheimer’s
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 1, 2017
North West Blew Out The Candles On Another…
 23 hours ago
07.25.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: The Hollywood Ratchets Return To Fight…
 1 day ago
07.25.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Needs To Dump Peter
 1 day ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
J. Lo Got Abs For Days, Celebrates Birthday…
 2 days ago
07.26.17
Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 2 days ago
07.25.17
BMM 2016
Photos