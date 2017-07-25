Lifestyle
Trump Says Obamacare Has Been A ’17 Year’ Nightmare

MSNBC fact-checks Donald Trump live on-air.

The president made a huge slip-up while talking about the ObamaCare today.

As the U.S. Senate brace for a health care battle as the vote the latest attempt to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Tuesday, Donald Trump decided it was time to speak out (again) about the healthcare program.

During a speech about ObamaCare, he tacked on an extra decade to the policy’s run. “For the past 17 years, Obamacare has wreaked havoc on the lives of innocent, hardworking Americans,” Trump said during his statement at the White House.

It is factually impossible for what Trump said to be true. For those keeping track, Former President Barack Obama wasn’t even in office 17 years ago. He was elected in November 2008, just under 9 years ago. As a matter of fact George W. Bush wasn’t even in office yet. Bill Clinton was still president 17 years ago.

Since Trump didn’t correct himself, MSNBC fact-checked him. The cable news network put up a chyron that stated, “Trump: ‘For the last 17 years ObamaCare has wreaked havoc’ (Law signed in 2010).”


Twitter didn’t let the president’s slip-up slide, either.



