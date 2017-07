Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’ Premiere In London

Valerian may be tanking at the box office, butlooked ah-mazing at the London premiere. The Internet is collectively swooning over Ri Ri’s boobs in this fiery red Giambattista Valli gown. Seriously, how can we get our girls to sit up like this?

Rihanna plays a seductive alien stripper in the sci-fi action flick that cost over $200 million to make. While it’s being praised for its graphics, it’s only grossed $23 million worldwide.

Welp. Rihanna’s boobs to the rescue.

