TJMS
Home > TJMS

Arsenio’s About the Weekend: Jimmy Goes To The Big Easy With A Platonic Friend

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


07/24/2017- This week Tom calls Jimmy from Pensacola to talk about his trip to New Orleans with his platonic friend of over 20 years. Check out the audio to see if Jimmy got it in or struck out.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Arsenio’s About the Weekend: Jimmy Goes To The Big Easy With A Platonic Friend

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 hours ago
07.24.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 6 hours ago
07.24.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Good News For The People Who Live Next…
 7 hours ago
07.24.17
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence And Issa Are Forced To…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Gets Good News, But With…
 21 hours ago
07.24.17
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Insecure’ Just…
 24 hours ago
07.24.17
#LawrenceHive: 21 Photos Of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 1 day ago
07.23.17
Usher Faces $10 Million Lawsuit By Woman Alleging…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
RIP: Actor John Heard, Dad in ‘Home Alone’…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For His ‘Sunken Place’ Comments…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Oh! Jada Addresses Rumors About She & Will…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Waxwork Beyonce At Madame Tussauds
They Fixed The White-Washed Beyonce Wax Figure And…
 2 days ago
07.22.17
Madame Tussauds Makes Changes To ‘Whitewashed’ Beyoncé Wax…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
BMM 2016
Photos