NAACP’s Interim President Derrick Johnson Talks Stability with Roland Martin

07/24/2017- Interim President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson talks about the current state and stability of the organization with Roland Martin.

Johnson discussed whether or not the lack of consistency in leadership is a concern. According to him, the NAACP needs to focus on re-structuring the organization to better serve the community. He explained, “The NAACP has never been an organization dependent on a singular leader. Our effectiveness is the ability to have leaders all across the landscape in communities where no one else exist.”

