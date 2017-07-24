Charges Dismissed Against Ex-Ohio Cop In Death Of Unarmed Sam DuBose

Charges Dismissed Against Ex-Ohio Cop In Death Of Unarmed Sam DuBose

Federal prosecutors may still try Tensing on civil rights violations after a judge formally dismissed charges Monday.

Foxy NC staff
Ohio prosecutors on Monday dismissed voluntary manslaughter and murder charges against an ex-University of Cincinnati officer who shot and killed unarmed Black motorist Sam DuBose during a traffic stop, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Last week, prosecutors said they would not pursue a second retrial against former officer Ray Tensing, 27, who was charged in the July 2015 shooting of DuBose, 43. Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz declined to acquit Tensing in the shooting, but dropped the charges with prejudice, meaning the case against him is dismissed permanently, the report says.

However, U.S Attorney Ben Glassman said his office may still try Tensing on civil rights charges.

At Monday’s hearing, Ghiz said she held proceedings only happened because various media lawsuits are pending against her. She apologized to the parties from “dragging” them to court before dismissing each charge, notes the report.

Tensing fatally shot DuBose in the head on July 19, 2015 after pulling him over for a missing front license plate. The shooting is among numerous cases nationwide that have brought attention to the use of deadly police force in Black communities, the Chicago Tribune reports, and the “case highlights the challenges prosecutors face in getting jurors to convict police officers for shooting when they say they’re under threat.”

SOURCE: Cincinnati Enquirer, Chicago Tribune

