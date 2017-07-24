Entertainment News
Trick Daddy Is Heated With Meek Mill, Responds To His Claims He Influenced Miami Culture

Trick Daddy is pissed off with Meek Mill after the 'Wins & Losses" rapper claimed he influenced Miami culture.

Medusa's 1 Year Anniversary Celebration Hosted By Meek Mill

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


In today’s “how did we get here” news, Trick Daddy and Uncle Luke are clapping back at Meek Mill’s outrageous claims that Dreamchasers influenced the Miami lifestyle.

Meek Mill stopped by Hot 97 to promote his album Wins and Losses and stuck his foot in his mouth when he said,

“When you see people rolling their skullies up, when you see people with the diamond chains… everybody’s wearing Cuban links, when you see people in Miami on the yachts now on Instagram — that come from the influence of Meek Mill, the Dreamchasers, because they believe us.”

Trick Daddy awoke from whatever slumber he was in to school Meek about Miami history.

#PressPlay #TrickDaddy has a message for #MeekMill 😩

Uncle Luke, clearly in between flights, also chimed in on the #MiseducationofMeekMill hashtag.

#MiseducationOfMeekMill continues as #UncleLuke has now chimed in 👀 #MeekMill

Meek Mill continues to take unnecessary L’s when he was being praised for releasing a solid album. He just needs to stick to rapping and leave the talking for the professionals.

