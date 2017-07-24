Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Charlize Theron On Incident With Tia Mowry: ‘I’m Not An Eye Roller, But I Would Be Like, ‘F*ck Off”

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Comic-Con International 2017 - Entertainment Weekly's Women Who Kick Ass: Icon Edition With Charlize Theron

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty


Remember that time Tia Mowry said she had a not-so-friendly encounter with Charlize Theron as Soul Cycle? Well Charlize recently opened up about the incident when asked about it on Watch What Happens Live.

“Did you roll your eyes at Tia Mowry?” WWHL host Andy Cohen, who admitted that he’s obsessed with the story, questioned. “I’m really nice at SoulCycle, actually, because once my endorphins kick in I’m actually almost too friendly,” she continued. “I’m always touching people, like, ‘Hey!’

When he inquired again, she responded ”I’m not an eye roller, but I would be like, “F*ck off,” she added.

Theron never quite answers the question but it’s clear neither Theron or Mowry are stressing it. After the whole thing went viral, Tia explained it was blown out of proportion.

“I do not know Charlize,” Mowry said. “I absolutely love her, she’s my ‘Woman Crush Wednesday,’ you can even see it on my Instagram!”

Watch it below:

RELATED STORIES:

Charlize Theron Blasts Tia Mowry

INSTADAILY: Tia Mowry Shows Off 20 Pound Weight Loss

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: The Hollywood Ratchets Return To Fight…
 7 hours ago
07.25.17
‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Rachel Needs To Dump Peter
 8 hours ago
07.25.17
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 13 hours ago
07.24.17
J. Lo Got Abs For Days, Celebrates Birthday…
 14 hours ago
07.24.17
Rihanna’s Boobs Are The Star Of The ‘Valerian’…
 15 hours ago
07.25.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 17 hours ago
07.25.17
Kenya Moore Responds To Rumors She Insulted Kim…
 17 hours ago
07.25.17
Charlize Theron On Incident With Tia Mowry: ‘I’m…
 17 hours ago
07.25.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Good News For The People Who Live Next…
 18 hours ago
07.24.17
Trick Daddy Is Heated With Meek Mill, Responds…
 18 hours ago
07.25.17
Why Black Men Can’t Forgive Issa But They…
 22 hours ago
07.25.17
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence And Issa Are Forced To…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Gets Good News, But With…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Insecure’ Just…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
BMM 2016
Photos