Movie News
Home > Movie News

Be In A Movie!

bvick
Leave a comment

Couple Buying Popcorn and Soda at Movie Theater

Source: Corbis/VCG / Getty


Slate 2 Productions is looking for extra for their movie, “Freshman Friday”. The feature film is being shot on St. Aug campus. The movie is about a guy going to his first dance on a college campus. It comedy. They are looking for people over the age of 18. If you are interested, please email the assistandt director, Jae at jfinest@gmail.com. This is your chance to be in a movie!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Be In A Movie!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Juiciest Moments From ‘Love & Hip Hop…
 2 hours ago
07.24.17
Ice Cube Hosts Daylight Beach Club
Ice Cube Sang The National Anthem At A…
 6 hours ago
07.24.17
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Good News For The People Who Live Next…
 7 hours ago
07.24.17
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals
‘Insecure’ Recap: Lawrence And Issa Are Forced To…
 20 hours ago
07.24.17
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost Gets Good News, But With…
 21 hours ago
07.24.17
Everything You Need To Know About ‘Insecure’ Just…
 24 hours ago
07.24.17
#LawrenceHive: 21 Photos Of ‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis…
 1 day ago
07.24.17
The Most Epic Quotes From ‘Insecure’ Season One
 1 day ago
07.23.17
Usher Faces $10 Million Lawsuit By Woman Alleging…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
RIP: Actor John Heard, Dad in ‘Home Alone’…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Michael Vick Apologizes For His ‘Sunken Place’ Comments…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures 'Focus'
Oh! Jada Addresses Rumors About She & Will…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
Waxwork Beyonce At Madame Tussauds
They Fixed The White-Washed Beyonce Wax Figure And…
 2 days ago
07.22.17
Madame Tussauds Makes Changes To ‘Whitewashed’ Beyoncé Wax…
 2 days ago
07.24.17
BMM 2016
Photos