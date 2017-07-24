Slate 2 Productions is looking for extra for their movie, “Freshman Friday”. The feature film is being shot on St. Aug campus. The movie is about a guy going to his first dance on a college campus. It comedy. They are looking for people over the age of 18. If you are interested, please email the assistandt director, Jae at jfinest@gmail.com. This is your chance to be in a movie!

