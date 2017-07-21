Continue reading Double Threat: Blue Ivy Raps And Now We Know That She Dances, Too!

The 2018 Pirelli Calendar Reimagines Alice In Wonderland As All Black

The Pirelli Calendar originally was a collection of pinup photos featuring gorgeous, vintage looking women. However, in 2016, the calendar altered it’s images, hiring famed Vogue photographer Annie Leibovitz to shoot women that were known for their accomplishments, versus their looks. In 2017, the magazine shot Hollywood’s A-list actresses; however, forewent having them wear makeup and retouching the photos after. This year, they have chosen to highlight Black beauty and excellence, with an all Black cast. The shoot stars actresses like Lupita N’yongo and top Black models like Naomi Campbell and Adwoa Aboah. It also features musicians including mogul Sean Combs and rap artist, Lil’ Yachty.