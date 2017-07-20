It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P. Henson Hit-Woman Film, ‘Proud Mary’

"Atomic Blonde" who? 

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Trophy Room

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


The trailer for the highly-anticipated hit-woman thriller Proud Mary dropped on Thursday—and by the looks of it, Taraji P. Henson definitely brought her A-game!

The Empire actress plays Mary, a hit woman working for an organized crime family in Boston whose life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes bad.

Set to the Tina Turner hit “Proud Mary,” the trailer first kicks off with Henson strapping up in leather and high-heeled boots, and later with secret weapons hidden in her closet. We are here for all it!

Henson, who serves as one of the film’s executive producers, is joined by Billy Brown (How to Get Away with Murder), Jahi Di’Allo Winston (The New Edition Story) along with Neal McDonough, Margaret Avery, Xander Berkeley and Danny GloverThe thriller is directed by Babak Najafi’ (London Has Fallen).

Earlier this week the movie poster debuted, giving us all the Foxy Brown feels!

#ProudMaryMovie Coming to theaters January 2018 💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

Proud Mary hits theaters January 12. 

RELATED NEWS:

Reunited! Taraji P. Henson To Star In Tyler Perry’s New Film

Taraji, Mary J, RuPaul And More To Get Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Taraji P. Henson On Her Legendary ‘Empire’ Character: ‘I Could Not Do This Forever. Cookie Wears Me Out’

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

10 photos Launch gallery

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

Continue reading Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav ‘Round The Way Girl

Taraji P. Henson: Our Fav 'Round The Way Girl

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Double Threat: Blue Ivy Raps And Now We…
 2 hours ago
07.21.17
It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P.…
 16 hours ago
07.21.17
Remy Ma Hosts Exclusive ‘Girls Trip’ Screening In…
 18 hours ago
07.21.17
Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl
 20 hours ago
07.21.17
Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Hilarious Groupon Swamp Adventure…
 23 hours ago
07.21.17
#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar…
 24 hours ago
07.21.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug…
 24 hours ago
07.21.17
GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s…
 1 day ago
07.21.17
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
The Tea Will Be Spilleth: Lamar Odom To…
 1 day ago
07.21.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife!
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Nina Westbrook’s #BlackGirlMagic Keeps Russell Westbrook Head Over…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos