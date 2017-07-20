Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl

The "Power" star takes on a new role as mommy to a baby girl.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Naturi Naughton's Baby Shower

Source: J. Countess / Getty


Welcome to the mommy club! Actress Naturi Naughton has given birth to a healthy baby girl, US Weekly reports.

This is the first child for Naturi and her longtime beau Ben.

“This is the best experience of my life! Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!” Naughton told US in a statement.

Her daughter was born last night at 8:48 pm, weighing in at 5 pounds and 15 ounces.

Naughton found out she was expecting while shooting season 4 of her hit Starz series, “Power.”

The STARZ Network 'Power' Cocktail Media Event

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” the actress told US while she was expecting.  “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”

Congrats!

SOURCE: US WEEKLY

RELATED LINKS

Naturi Naughton’s Mom-To-Be Glow Has Us Swoonin’

Former 3LW Manager Calls Out Adrienne Bailon &amp; Naturi Naughton

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Double Threat: Blue Ivy Raps And Now We…
 2 hours ago
07.21.17
It’s Here! Watch The Trailer For Taraji P.…
 16 hours ago
07.21.17
Remy Ma Hosts Exclusive ‘Girls Trip’ Screening In…
 18 hours ago
07.21.17
Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl
 20 hours ago
07.21.17
Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Hilarious Groupon Swamp Adventure…
 23 hours ago
07.21.17
#TBT: Remembering The Chocolatey Goodness That Was Omar…
 23 hours ago
07.21.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Who Knew? Jada Pinkett Smith Was A Drug…
 23 hours ago
07.21.17
GLAM-Ma: Tina Lawson Rocking Out To Blue Ivy’s…
 1 day ago
07.21.17
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
The Tea Will Be Spilleth: Lamar Odom To…
 1 day ago
07.21.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 1 day ago
07.20.17
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife!
 2 days ago
07.20.17
Nina Westbrook’s #BlackGirlMagic Keeps Russell Westbrook Head Over…
 2 days ago
07.21.17
BMM 2016
Photos