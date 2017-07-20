Naturi Naughton Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Girl

Welcome to the mommy club! Actress Naturi Naughton has given birth to a healthy baby girl, US Weekly reports.
This is the first child for Naturi and her longtime beau Ben.
“This is the best experience of my life! Myself and Benjamin are so honored and happy to welcome this beautiful girl into the world!” Naughton told US in a statement.
Her daughter was born last night at 8:48 pm, weighing in at 5 pounds and 15 ounces.
Naughton found out she was expecting while shooting season 4 of her hit Starz series, “Power.”
“I feel really happy; pregnancy has been good to me,” the actress told US while she was expecting. “I’m in love, I’m looking forward to just sharing this next level of life. My whole life has been about working and being in the girl group and being on stage and being an actress, but now I get to really enjoy a bigger purpose, which is motherhood, so I’m really excited.”
Congrats!
