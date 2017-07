Your browser does not support iframes.

Step is the true story of a girls’ high school step team who is using their gifts to survive various battles.

Gari McIntyre, who coaches the team, stopped by the Tom Joyner Morning Show to talk about the touching documentary and share how she has impacted the girls beyond step.

Step opens up in theaters on August 4.



