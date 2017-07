OJ Is Going To Be Free Soon

O.J. Simpson got parole date from the Nevada Board of Parole. Simpson was serving time for his part in a kidnapping and robbery in 2007. He claims that he was trying to get back items that were stolen from him in a Las Vegas hotel room. He was convicted on 12 counts including burglary with the use of deadly weapon, kidnapping and assault in 2008. The sentences was for a minimum of nine years and a maximum of 33. Simpson turned 70 earlier this month. He could be released from prison as early as October 1st.

