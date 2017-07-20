Chicago Settles Lawsuit Against Cop Who Tasered Pregnant Woman

Chicago Settles Lawsuit Against Cop Who Tasered Pregnant Woman

Elaina Turner and her fiance, Ulysses Green may receive at least six figures after she suffered a miscarriage following the incident.

Foxy NC staff
The city of Chicago recently settled a lawsuit with a woman who suffered a miscarriage after she was repeatedly tasered by a White police officer, who has a record of misconduct, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The settlement naming Elaina Turner is pending City Council approval, a requirement for any amount above $100,000, the report says. Turner and her fiancé, Ulysses Green, may receive at least a six-figure payout after the couple’s July 2013 encounter with officer Patrick Kelly behind their South Side home.

Kelly 36, has had at least 27 investigations into his on- and off-duty conduct during his career. The city has incurred $671,000 in costs for settlements and jury awards because of Kelly, including a $100,000 payout in a case involving a man who accused the beleaguered cop of making a false arrest and holding a gun to his head, the report says. Two more cases against Kelly are also pending.

Records obtained by the Tribune also show that Kelly was found to be mentally unfit for duty twice.

Kelly had been on patrol when he got into a heated exchange with Green over towing cars behind his and Turner’s home.Turner, who was about six weeks pregnant, said she dropped her phone after pretending to record the exchange. She heard Kelly yell, “Taser! Taser! Taser!” before the first taser hit her in the stomach. A second shot hit her in the arm, and a third shot to her skin caused her to fall to the ground, the reports says.

Turner filed a civil rights suit in July 2015 against Kelly and two other cops involved in the dispute, echoing broader grievances about systemic problems of excessive force and brutality in Chicago PD, reported The Huffington Post.

SOURCE: Chicago TribuneThe Huffington Post

