Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Hilarious Groupon Swamp Adventure With Will & Jada Smith

Tiffany Haddish
Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty
is steadily rising to the top.
The comedienne appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Wednesday where she told the funniest story about a swamp tour she took in Louisiana while filming ‘Girls Trip.’
Haddish tells Kimble that after eating a lavish dinner at the Ritz Carlton with her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the three embarked on an epic Groupon purchased swamp tour.
The ‘Girls Trip’ star said she smoked a plentiful amount of the green earth before the tour and also described how she drove the Smith’s around in her $20 a day rental car.
While Kimmel laughs on, Haddish describes how she got the Smith’s to embark on the adventure.
Watch the video above for the epic tale.
SOURCE: ABC
DON’T MISS:
‘Girls Trip’ Exclusive Clip: Dina Smuggles Drugs On The Plane
5 Reasons To See ‘Girls Trip’
Omari Hardwick Turned Down A Role In ‘Girls Trip’ + The Check Denzel Washington Gave Him
HelloBeautiful Hosts Star-Studded Premiere Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
41 photos Launch gallery
1. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
1 of 41
2. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
2 of 41
3. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
3 of 41
4. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
4 of 41
5. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
5 of 41
6. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
6 of 41
7. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
7 of 41
8. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
8 of 41
9. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
9 of 41
10. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
10 of 41
11. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
11 of 41
12. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
12 of 41
13. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
13 of 41
14. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
14 of 41
15. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
15 of 41
16. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
16 of 41
17. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
17 of 41
18. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
18 of 41
19. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
19 of 41
20. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
20 of 41
21. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
21 of 41
22. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
22 of 41
23. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
23 of 41
24. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
24 of 41
25. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
25 of 41
26. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
26 of 41
27. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
27 of 41
28. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
28 of 41
29. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
29 of 41
30. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
30 of 41
31. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
31 of 41
32. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
32 of 41
33. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
33 of 41
34. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
34 of 41
35. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
35 of 41
36. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
36 of 41
37. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
37 of 41
38. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
38 of 41
39. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
39 of 41
40. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
40 of 41
41. HelloBeautiful Hosts VIP Screening Of 'Girls Trip' In New Orleans
Source:J. Wiggins
41 of 41