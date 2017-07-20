Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish Shares Her Hilarious Groupon Swamp Adventure With Will & Jada Smith

This definitely wasn't your average Cajun tour.

Foxy NC staff
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Tiffany Haddish is steadily rising to the top.

The comedienne appeared on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ Wednesday where she told the funniest story about a swamp tour she took  in Louisiana while filming ‘Girls Trip.’

Haddish tells Kimble that after eating a lavish dinner at the Ritz Carlton with her co-star Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, the three embarked on an epic Groupon purchased swamp tour.

The ‘Girls Trip’ star said she smoked a plentiful amount of the green earth before the tour and also described how she drove the Smith’s around in her $20 a day rental car.

While Kimmel laughs on, Haddish describes how she got the Smith’s to embark on the adventure.

Watch the video above for the epic tale.

SOURCE: ABC 

Photos