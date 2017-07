Wake And Durham School Systems Scramble To Fill Bus Driver Positions

Wake and Durham schools need to fill bus drivers positions. Qualified candidates must pass a criminal background and driver’s check before completing a training course.

Listed below are upcoming job fairs:

Wake County Schools

Saturday August 5, 2017

9 a.m. – Noon

Southeast Raleigh HS

2600 Rock Quarry Road, Raleigh, NC 27610

Thursday August 17, 2017

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Sanderson HS

5500 Dixon Drive, Raleigh, NC 27609

Durham Public Schools

Tuesday July 25, 2017

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

DPS Staff Development Center

2107 Hillandale Road, Durham, NC 27705

