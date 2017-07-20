Lifestyle
GOP Senator John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

GOP Senator John McCain has been diagnosed with brain cancer, according to multiple reports. The 80-year-old senator reportedly underwent surgery to have a “very aggressive tumor” removed last week, according to CNN.

The type of cancer, primary glioblastoma, is the same form that the late Ted Kennedy suffered from before his death in 2009. The tumor was reportedly discovered during treatment for a blood clot above the senator’s left eye.

According to CNN medical expert Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the tumor is a very aggressive one that affects both the brain and spinal cord. Average survival for malignant gliobastoma “tends to be around 14 months with treatment.” McCain will need to wait at least 3-4 weeks before beginning treatment while his incision heals, the doctor added.

 

In a statement, McCain’s camp said the senator is recovering “amazingly well.”

McCain is now recovering at his home in Arizona.

