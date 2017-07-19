Entertainment News
Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s Slightly Shady IG Post

Foxy NC staff
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 : Day Five

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty


Don’t come for Gabrielle Union, not on Dwyane Wade’s watch. Rapper 50 Cent posted a lighthearted Instagram post urging fans to watch Union in Being Mary Jane. But it wouldn’t be very 50-like if he didn’t sprinkle some shade in there. “It’s good but I’m gonna beat the ratings with (50central),” he wrote.

Dwyane Wade had some time today, and responded, “Competition is good.” Well played.

#DwyaneWade better stan for his bae!! #GabrielleUnion #BeingMaryJane

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Seems like its all in jest. Carry on.

