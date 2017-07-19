The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

The Internet is freaking out over photos of Kevin Hart riding in the car with another woman.
RadarOnline obtained images and video of Kevin Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman and it appears they’re making out.
It’s unclear if Kevin was being inappropriate or simply talking with passion, but we’re having a hard time thinking he’d cheat on a woman calls his “rib.”
Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together. They wed in 2016.
