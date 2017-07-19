Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Rihanna and The Clara Lionel Foundation Host 2nd Annual Diamond Ball - Red Carpet

Source: Jason Kempin / Getty


The Internet is freaking out over photos of Kevin Hart riding in the car with another woman.

RadarOnline obtained images and video of Kevin Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman and it appears they’re making out.

We reported earlier about footage of #KevinHart cheating. Well here it is!!!

A post shared by MediaTakeoutPage (@mediatakeoutpage) on

It’s unclear if Kevin was being inappropriate or simply talking with passion, but we’re having a hard time thinking he’d cheat on a woman calls his “rib.”

Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together. They wed in 2016.

RELATED STORIES:

Proud Parents: Kevin Hart &amp; Torrei Hart Celebrate Their Daughter’s Graduation

Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife Torrei Hart’s Got Physical

Kevin Hart Pre Super Bowl Party Hosted By NuFace Ent.

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

Continue reading INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother’s Day

INSTADAILY: Kevin Hart & Eniko Announce Pregnancy + How More Celebs Spent Mother's Day

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Isn’t She Lovely: Stevie Wonder Marries Longtime Girlfriend…
 55 mins ago
07.20.17
Rachel Lindsay: I Was Ready To Quit The…
 11 hours ago
07.20.17
Forest Whitaker To Play A Kingmaker On ‘Empire’
 14 hours ago
07.20.17
The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of…
 17 hours ago
07.20.17
Nina Westbrook’s #BlackGirlMagic Keeps Russell Westbrook Head Over…
 17 hours ago
07.20.17
Dwyane Wade Defends Gabrielle Union Under 50 Cent’s…
 19 hours ago
07.20.17
Hammer-Wielding Woman Smashes Windows Of Baby Daddy’s Car
 21 hours ago
07.20.17
PRESS PLAY: Ledisi Gets Vulnerable In Stripped Down…
 21 hours ago
07.20.17
Joseline Hernandez Apologizes To Bonnie ‘Bella For Public…
 22 hours ago
07.20.17
INSTADAILY: 30 Fabulous Photos Of Tamera Mowry-Housley Living…
 22 hours ago
07.20.17
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 2 days ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 2 days ago
07.19.17
BMM 2016
Photos