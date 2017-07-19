The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Video Of Kevin Hart Allegedly Cheating On His Pregnant Wife

According to Radar Online, #KevinHart and this mystery woman were photo’d making out in his car, and headed back to his hotel afterwards. He has a pregnant wife/rib. A post shared by efb. (@entertainmentforbreakfast) on Jul 19, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

The Internet is freaking out over photos of Kevin Hart riding in the car with another woman.

RadarOnline obtained images and video of Kevin Hart outside his Miami Beach hotel in a Lexus around 5am with another woman and it appears they’re making out.

We reported earlier about footage of #KevinHart cheating. Well here it is!!! A post shared by MediaTakeoutPage (@mediatakeoutpage) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:14am PDT

It’s unclear if Kevin was being inappropriate or simply talking with passion, but we’re having a hard time thinking he’d cheat on a woman calls his “rib.”

Kevin and Eniko are expecting their first child together. They wed in 2016.

RELATED STORIES:

Proud Parents: Kevin Hart & Torrei Hart Celebrate Their Daughter’s Graduation

Kevin Hart Reveals That Past Arguments With Ex-Wife Torrei Hart’s Got Physical