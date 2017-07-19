Movie News
Black Girl Magic = Hocus Pocus

Did you see the Twitter feed over the weekend about a reboot of the 1993 Halloween classic, “Hocus Pocus” with a black female cast? Yep, that is currently all of the rage. Who would star in the movie? Well people want Octavia Spencer, Taraji P. Henson and Janelle Monáe! Oh to make it better people even want Chance the Rapper as Max, Zendaya as Allison, and Quvenzhané Wallis as Dani. The concept calls for the movie to be set in New Orleans with a Creole twist. Now that would be really cool! No one knows if the movie will get made. There were rumors a couple of years ago about a sequel to the original movie but no matter what, it’s always nice to dream!

