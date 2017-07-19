Lifestyle
Baltimore Police Appear To Plant Drugs In Shocking Body Cam Video

The Baltimore Police Department plans to release more footage pertaining to the incident.

The Baltimore Police Department is under fire after a new video appears to show members of the force planting drugs at the scene of a crime.

According to authorities, the drugs were used to implicate a Baltimore man who was scheduled to go to trial in connection with the crime later this week.

The video posted by in part by Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton, shows an officer place a bag filled with pills under a bag of garbage. Following, the officer walks from the garbage filled alleyway into the street, where he turns on the body camera. However, body cameras are designed to capture the 30 seconds before activation, revealing the officer’s true actions.

According to WBFF, a Baltimore prosecutor dropped the charges against the defendant after watching the video.

However, Fenton reports prosecutors offered the defendant in question a three-year plea deal.

The Baltimore Police Department have launched an internal investigation according to a statement:

“We take allegations like this very seriously and that’s why we launched an internal investigation into the accusations. We are fortunate to have Body Worn Cameras which provide a perspective of the events as reported.”

SOURCE: WBFF

