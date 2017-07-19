Entertainment News
Hammer-Wielding Woman Smashes Windows Of Baby Daddy’s Car

...but what do you think he did?

Foxy NC staff
African American woman holding hammer

Source: JGI/Jamie Grill / Getty


I bust the windows out your car. –Prophetess Jasmine Sullivan.

Most women have been in the this dude got me messed up sunken place and decided to take the peaceful route, but the woman in this video has clearly reached her limit.

In the clip, a woman is captured smashing out her baby daddy’s windows with a hammer. The scary part is, a child is heard crying in the car.  The man at the center of the fight records the video, potentially to be used as evidence in the future.

No word yet on what transpired before the violent encounter, but we will let you decide in the poll below:


Watch the full moment below:

