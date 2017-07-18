Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

Photo by

Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

Mariah's whirlwind rise to superstardom is getting the television series treatment.

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

Mariah Carey at Beacon Theatre

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty


After starting off 2017 on a terrible note (literally) due to her fiasco of a performance on New Year’s Eve, Mariah Carey has been keeping a low profile. Fast forward seven months later and she has some big news to share, surrounding an upcoming television series about her life.

There is no denying that Mariah Carey’s rise to superstardom is equally inspiring and fascinating, which is why turning her life story into a TV series doesn’t seem that far-fetched. Deadline is reporting that cable network Starz currently has a drama series based on the true-life experiences of Mariah Carey in development.

Via Deadline:

Starz is developing an untitled fictional scripted drama series based on the the music superstar’s real-life experiences, with Carey executive producing alongside longtime friend Brett Ratner.

Written by Nina Colman (‘Mahogany’), the drama is set in 1986 New York City and chronicles the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old girl, an aspiring singer-songwriter who survived a difficult childhood to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time.

Colman, who will serve as showrunner, executive produces alongside Carey and Golden Globe nominee Stella Bulochnikov via their Magic Carpet Productions as well as Ratner, Teri Weinberg who previously had developed with Colman, and John Cheng.

Paul Natkin Archive

Source: Paul Natkin / Getty


Being the perfectionist that she is, expect the casting process to find a young Mimi for this series to be brutal. Carey’s last foray into TV was the unscripted docuseries Mariah’s World on E! that chronicled her touring, engagement to her then fiancé and her budding romance with her back-up dancer.

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere

Meet The Creators Of THE NOD, A New Podcast Telling Black Stories Our Way

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life Of Mariah Carey

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 1 hour ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 23 hours ago
07.19.17
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 1 day ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos