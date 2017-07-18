Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick Advice That He Didn’t Ask For

Michael Vick has some unwanted advice for Colin Kaepernick regarding on how he has a shot to return to the NFL: cut his afro.
Seriously.
The football player turned brand image consultant said,
“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”
Try to be presentable? Many sounded off on Twitter at the ridiculous advice that Mike Vick is out here spewing from the sunken place:
