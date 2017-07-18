Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick Advice That He Didn’t Ask For

Respectability politics at its finest.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Michael Vick has some unwanted advice for Colin Kaepernick regarding on how he has a shot to return to the NFL: cut his afro.

Seriously.

The football player turned brand image consultant said,

“First thing we’ve got to get Colin to do is cut his hair. Listen, I’m not up here to try to be politically correct. Even if he puts cornrows in there. I don’t think he should represent himself in that way in terms of just the hairstyle. Just go clean-cut. You know, why not? You’re already dealing with a lot of controversy surrounding this issue. The most important thing that he needs to do is just try to be presentable.”

Try to be presentable? Many sounded off on Twitter at the ridiculous advice that Mike Vick is out here spewing from the sunken place:

Beauties, what do you think about Michael Vick’s advice? Tell us in the comments.

DON’T MISS:

#TheSunkenPlace: Jason Whitlock Says Protesting Racial Injustice Is ‘Stupid’ During Colin Kaepernick Rant

Colin Kaepernick Takes Trip To Ghana To Gain His True ‘Independence’

Colin Kaepernick Pays It Forward By Donating Suits To NYC Parolees

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

6 photos Launch gallery

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

Continue reading 10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

10 Powerful Photos Of Colin Kaepernick Looking Like Black Excellence

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
USA - 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala - 'China: Through The Looking Glass' - Red Carpet Arrivals in New York
Beyhive To Wax Museum: Harpo, Who Dis Woman…
 1 hour ago
07.19.17
Tea Talk Ep. 19: Mimi Faust Talks Joseline…
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
The Most Unforgettable Moments On ‘Power’ Thus Far
 20 hours ago
07.19.17
Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her…
 22 hours ago
07.19.17
Lambs, Rejoice: Starz Developing Drama Series On Life…
 23 hours ago
07.19.17
Halle Calhoun & R. Kelly
Will You Support R. Kelly’s Music No Matter…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Teairra Mari’s Friends Stage An Intervention In Juicy…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
Michael Vick Is Out Here Giving Colin Kaepernick…
 1 day ago
07.19.17
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
NEWS ROUNDUP: Walmart Apologizes For N-Word Ad; Trumpcare…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere
 1 day ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere
Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!
 2 days ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 2 days ago
07.18.17
BMM 2016
Photos