Jackie The Scammer? Jackie Christie’s Daughter Exposes Her In New Tell-All Book

Is Jackie Christie a messy b*tch who lives for drama? According to her daughter Takari Lee, she is. Lee is dropping a tell-all book where she reveals Christie’s allege criminal behavior including shoplifting and scamming.

In exerpts from Lee’s book, “Lights To Her Shadow,” the author details “mall runs” where Jackie, her grandma and aunts would drive to the malls and “take stolen goods back to department stores like Saks Fifth Ave, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.”

Jackie’s strained relationship with her daughter Takari has been highly documented, with Takari publicly bashing her mother for not supporting her. Last year,Takari started a GoFundMe account to raise money to pay for her son’s medical expenses and also penned an open letter to her mom via Twitter.

“When my son got hurt, I called who I thought it would matter to,” Ta’Kari wrote. “You have never met my son and haven’t seen the others in many years. What is a shock to others is just normal life to us. I’m sorry for the embarassment my son’s life has brought to you, and hope you can forgive me as I’ve forgiven you.”

With Takari’s new expose, reconciliation with her mother seems unlikely.

RELATED LINKS

Evelyn Lozada On Why She Donated To Jackie Christie’s Daughter

‘BBWLA’ Star Malaysia Pargo Reveals How She Really Feels About Her Co-Star Jackie Christie

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: