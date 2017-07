Your browser does not support iframes.

Former Family Matters stars Darius McCrary and Kellie Williams will be reuniting for the 2017 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion.

McCrary and Williams played siblings on TV but the two have since led very different lives with him following his Hollywood dreams while she became a mom and housewife.

Learn more about this in the full interview above!

