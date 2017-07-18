Lifestyle
Rihanna Is Pretty In Pink For Valerian Premiere

Hello Beautiful Staff
Rihanna arrived at the premiere of Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets in Los Angeles looking like a vision! The 29-year-old singer gave us a princess vibes wearing a Giambattista Valli off the shoulder pink gown and custom Manolo Blahnik shoes.

Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


She wore pink Chopard jewelry to set off her look. I love how she collaborated with the accessory brands for her look that she actually works with. Talk about keeping it in the family.

Premiere Of EuropaCorp And STX Entertainment's 'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty


She kept her makeup in the pink and blush theme and it was light and perfect for summer. We’re loving this look! Beauties, are you feeling it? Tell us in the comment section.

