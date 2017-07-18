TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Stacey Abrams

D.L. Chandler
Leave a comment

Stacey Abrams, currently a representative in the Georgia Statehouse and House Minority Leader, has accomplished some great career achievements already. Her latest aim is to become the next governor which would make her the first Black woman to achieve the feat if elected next year.

Abrams, 43, was born in Madison, Wisconsin but primarily raised between Mississippi and her current hometown of Atlanta. She was the first Black valedictorian at Avondale High School, and was such a gifted writer that she was hired as a political speechwriter at 17.

As a student at Spelman College, Abrams challenged then Mayor Maynard Jackson for his perceived lack of support of young people, and turned that confrontation into a position in Jackson’s youth services department.

She continued her education at the University of Texas, Austin and Yale Law School before serving in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly, and the first Black person to lead in the Statehouse after her election in 2006.

With the help of the “Get In Formation” campaign led by three African-American political organizations, Abrams is in for the biggest challenge in her career. In a state that skews traditionally red, Abrams won’t have an easy time. However, with the GOP in disarray and President Donald Trump’s historically low approval ratings, Abrams has just a good a chance as any to make inroads to making history.

Abrams has also published several romance novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Currently, there are no Black governors in office.

PHOTO: Facebook

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!


The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 


 

 

 

 

 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
r kelly
Alleged R. Kelly Victim Speaks With TMZ, Appears…
 21 mins ago
07.18.17
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special…
 11 hours ago
07.18.17
Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him…
 20 hours ago
07.18.17
MempHitz Drops Hints That He Is Going To…
 23 hours ago
07.18.17
Groovy: The ‘Housewives’ Show Up In Their Best…
 1 day ago
07.18.17
Parents Say R. Kelly Has Been Holding Their…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
‘Power’ Recap: Tommy Does Yet Another Dumb Hotheaded…
 1 day ago
07.17.17
Mel B Has To Pay Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Watch The Awesome First Trailer For Ava DuVernay’s…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Blac Chyna To Ferrari : ‘Stay Away From…
 2 days ago
07.17.17
Jada Pinkett Smith Breaks Down In Tears Talking…
 3 days ago
07.17.17
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 3 days ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 4 days ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 4 days ago
07.15.17
BMM 2016
Photos