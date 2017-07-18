Little Known Black History Fact: Stacey Abrams

D.L. Chandler

Stacey Abrams, currently a representative in the Georgia Statehouse and House Minority Leader, has accomplished some great career achievements already. Her latest aim is to become the next governor which would make her the first Black woman to achieve the feat if elected next year.

Abrams, 43, was born in Madison, Wisconsin but primarily raised between Mississippi and her current hometown of Atlanta. She was the first Black valedictorian at Avondale High School, and was such a gifted writer that she was hired as a political speechwriter at 17.

As a student at Spelman College, Abrams challenged then Mayor Maynard Jackson for his perceived lack of support of young people, and turned that confrontation into a position in Jackson’s youth services department.

She continued her education at the University of Texas, Austin and Yale Law School before serving in the Georgia House of Representatives. She was the first woman to lead either party in the Georgia General Assembly, and the first Black person to lead in the Statehouse after her election in 2006.

With the help of the “Get In Formation” campaign led by three African-American political organizations, Abrams is in for the biggest challenge in her career. In a state that skews traditionally red, Abrams won’t have an easy time. However, with the GOP in disarray and President Donald Trump’s historically low approval ratings, Abrams has just a good a chance as any to make inroads to making history.

Abrams has also published several romance novels under the pen name Selena Montgomery.

Currently, there are no Black governors in office.

PHOTO: Facebook

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!