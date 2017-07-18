Ex-Texas Cop Indicted For Murder In Death Of Jordan Edwards

Fired Balch Springs, Texas police officer Roy Oliver, who fatally shot 15-year-old Jordan Edwards in the head in April, was formally indicted on a murder charge Monday, with a district attorney calling him a “danger to the community,” the Dallas Morning News reports.

Oliver, 37, was also indicted on four counts of aggravated assault by a public servant for firing his rifle into a car with Jordan, who sat in the front passenger seat, and other teenagers leaving a party on April 29, the report says. Oliver was also charged in June with two counts of aggravated assault following accusations that he pulled a gun on two people in an unrelated road-rage incident weeks before he shot and killed Edwards. Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson called Oliver a “danger to the community.”

Oliver, who was axed from the force and arrested on the murder charge for Edwards’ death in May, faces up to life in prison for each of the seven felony charges against him. Lawyers for Jordan’s family have been critical of how Dallas police handled the road-rage incident, writes Dallas News.

“Had Dallas taken some action on that particular night when they knew that this officer placed a gun to someone’s head, Jordan would be with us here today,” attorney Daryl Washington, one of several attorneys representing the family, said.

Oliver and another officer, Tyler Gross, heard gunshots and found Jordan leaving a party with his two brothers and two friends at a Balch Springs home in April, according to CBS News. Oliver shot through a passenger window and killed Edwards. The family sued Oliver and the Texas Police Department in May.

