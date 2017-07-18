Entertainment News
‘LHHATLS6’ Reunion Part 2: Joseline Is A Special Kind Of Delusional

It's a wrap for Joseline on 'Love and Hip-Hop.'

Starr Rhett Rocque
'Rickey Smiley For Real' Atlanta Screening And Q&A

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty


It’s a wrap for Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta Season 6.

The season was entertaining, but the reunion was meh. Last week we discovered that Kirk still hasn’t gotten a DNA test. Wompington.

This week, Joseline’s delusions of grandeur have taken on new heights. She is seriously on her Kanye ish but with 3/4 the talent. Before tonight’s episode, we’ve read on #TheBlogs that Joseline was going off on Mona Scott-Young and that she called for Oprah to interview her so that she could expose her former boss. But we know that Joseline’s tantrum is all about. She probably got fired for being difficult and tried to spin the tale that Mona is being shady. After 6 seasons on the show you’re just now having a problem?


via GIPHY

Anyway, Joseline refused to join the cast on the stage and decided to “quit.” She left in dramatic fashion and said eff Love and Hip-Hop and that it’s going to take god to stop her from…building her business. Whatever. 


via GIPHY

She quit the show, but whatever. The Atlanta franchise will be fine without her.

Mimi could care less. Her animosity toward Joseline stems from an incident where Joseline accused Stevie of molesting Eva. Joseillne even called social services and the authorities came and searched Mimi’s home. Yeah…it’s understandable that Mimi isn’t feeling her. Stevie likes ‘em crazy, though. Too bad he doesn’t think about the consequences of not using condoms. Speaking of, he mentioned that he’d probably still “hit that every now and then.”


via GIPHY

Other than that, there were the usual moments with people bickering. Karlie Redd went at it with Lovely Mimi over somethings stupid and then we get the origins of Tommy and KK’s newfound beef. They went from being like mother and daughter to hating each other. KK claims that Tommy flipped the script on her and threatened she and her dog. Mmmkay. 

Anyway, that’s all. Next week we’ll step into the world of Love and Hop-Hop Hollywood.

