MempHitz Drops Hints That He Is Going To Iyanla VanZant’s ‘Fix My Life’

It looks like the bachelor life isn’t working out so well for MempHitz. The former reality star hinted that he is heading to a sit-down interview with the queen muva of life makeovers, Iyanla VanZant.

MempHitz reportedly posted the hint on his Instagram page before quickly deleting it.

“Somebody’s about to fix my life,” he wrote.

No word from Iyanla or the OWN camp just yet, but he could certainly use the help to heal some of the wounds of past relationships with Toya Wright and K. Michelle.

He just recently dodged some serious legal troubles after his assault charges against a carwash employee he claimed stole weed from his car were dismissed.

Do you think Iyanla will be able to fix MempHitz’s life?

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

