Texas Judge Sexted Her Bailiff & Used Him to Buy Drugs

Texas judge Hilary H. Green was suspended for allegedly sexting her bailiff and using him to buy drugs, hiring prostitutes and buying marijuana seized from a defendant, TheWashingtonPost reports.

Despite public knowledge of some of Hilary’s misconduct, she was reelected to a Harris County justice of the peace.

Ronald Green, Hilary’s ex-husband, made the startling accusations during their divorce proceedings, which led to the Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct to file a formal complaint. According to Green, she is a drug addict, who “operates daily with impaired judgment as evidenced by her presiding over cases in which she has ongoing sexual relationships with litigants and witnesses.”

Hilary’s ex-lover Claude Barnes claims they had sex with prostitutes. “We smoked marijuana. We had a couple drinks and then three of us had sex,” he testified.

According to the ex, he and Hilary did ecstasy and aided in purchasing prescription cough syrup off the Black market. She also sexted her bailif, telling him she enjoys “oral” and had him purchase cough syrup.

“That sounds like a very good dream/fantasy,” Green wrote in text messages. “You know I’m all about oral.”

Hilary denied hiring prostitutes but admitted to abusing drugs “almost every night” for years, court documents say.

“To this day, Judge Green has apparently made no attempt to reassign the bailiff with whom she actively participated in an inappropriate sexual texting relation and whom she recruited to assist in illegal drug activity,” the executive director of the commission wrote. “She engaged the services of a peace officer to commit a criminal act, and indeed he was apparently willing to do so. Incredibly, Judge Green sees nothing wrong with the arrangement.”

Green’s suspension will remain in effect until a civil trial, which will determine if she should be removed from office.

