Viacom and Tyler Perry Sign a Major Deal!

'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out Of The Shadows' World Premiere

Source: J. Countess / Getty

Viacom announced on Friday it has signed a multi-year content partnership deal with Tyler Perry! In this deal, Viacom will have exclusive distribution right to to Perry’s short-form video content. As for feature films, Paramount pictures now has the first look right on any new feature film concepts. If you are worried about shows like ‘The Have and The Have Nots’, don’t worry, Perry’s deal with the OWN network is still in place, it’s just now on a non-exclusive deal. For those who aren’t Tyler Perry fans, just note that Perry, who took home over $78 million dollars last year is laughing all the way to the bank! WOW!

