Your browser does not support iframes.

Misty Copeland is lending her talents to NBC’s World Of Dance.

Copeland is joining Jennifer Lopez, Neyo and Derek Hough as a guest judge on the hit series. She called into the TJMS to talk about her role, the struggles of being a black ballerina, The Nutcracker film and more.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

(Photo: Gregg Delman)