Minneapolis Cop Shoots Australian Bride-To-Be After She Calls 911

A Minneapolis officer is accused of shooting an Australian bride-to-be who called for help. The shooting comes at a time when police around the nation are under fire for escalating random encounters into deadly shootings.

But the complaints against police use of deadly deadly force are usually are lodged by people of color, but on Saturday, the victim, Justine Damond, 40, was a White woman who had studied to be a veterinarian in Sydney before moving to Minneapolis to be with her fiancé, writes The Washington Post.

Further, in the aftermath of the shooting death of Philando Castile, policy requires officers to wear a body camera. But the officers’ body cameras were not turn on before the shooting and the squad car camera did not capture the shooting, the report says.

“We all want to know more; I want to know more,” Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said at a news conference Sunday afternoon, The Post writes. “I call on the BCA … to share as much information as they can as quickly as they possibly can.”

The incident began before 11:30 p.m. Saturday when Damond called 911 to report a possible assault behind her house. According to a news release from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, two Minneapolis Police Department officers responded to the call and went to an alley near her home in the Fulton neighborhood, on the city’s southwest side, writes The Post.

“The woman, wearing pajamas, approached the driver’s side door and was talking to the driver, reported the Star Tribune. The officer in the passenger seat shot Damond through the driver’s side door,” three people who witnessed the shooting told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Some Twitter users suggested that the shooting would prompt Whites to support police reforms:

Maybe this will motivate some reluctant white people to support police reform.https://t.co/MMpgvjJY7t — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) July 17, 2017

We're about to see what happens when police start killing unarmed white women in prestigious southwest Minneapolis. — Me'Lea (@meleaofmpls) July 16, 2017

The officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings, the report says.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, Minneapolis Star Tribune

