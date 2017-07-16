Mel B Has To Pay Allegedly Abusive Ex-Husband $40,000 A Month

Mel B is really going through it with her divorce—and it’s only getting worse.

TMZ reported that a judge ordered the former Spice Girl has to pay her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, emergency spousal support of $40,000 per month until a final divorce decree. He will also receive a one-time payment of $140,000 for his lawyer’s fees.

Even worse: Belafonte has been accused of physically abusing the “America’s Got Talent” host , forcing her to have threesomes, blackmailing her, extortion and getting their nanny pregnant.

As we previously reported, in March of this year, Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte after almost 10 years of marriage. She’s requested joint custody of their 5-year-old daughter Madison, but she also took out a restraining order against Belafonte in April, citing physical and emotional abuse.

On several occasions Mel B claimed that Belafonte struck her with a closed fist and also choked her. The order detailed one incident in August 2012 where he forcefully pushed her to the ground, causing a rug burn. He then allegedly forced her to tweet an image of her wound with a caption saying she fell while running in 7-inch Louboutin’s.

Along with physical abuse, Mel B also says that her estranged husband threatened to blackmail her. She claims that he forced her into having threesome’s with numerous women and when she refused, warned he would release previous tapped sexual encounters. In addition: She said that every time she tried to leave her situation Belafonte threatened to impose harm on her, her children and also threatened to ruin her career.

And with all of that, she’s now gotta pay him.

RELATED NEWS:

Mel B Files Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband, Claims She Suffered Mental & Physical Abuse

Mel B Files For Divorce From Stephen Belafonte

She Speaks: Mel B FINALLY Addresses Husband Abuse Rumors