Happy National Ice Cream Day: Deals And Freebies

I SCREAM, You SCREAM, We all SCREAM for FREE Ice Cream and DEALS!

Today is National Ice Cream Day, Check out the freebies and deals below.

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream stores: Select stores (including the Chapel Hill location) are offering Buy one euphoric sundae, get the second one for half off today, July 16. See more details on their Facebook page.

Cold Stone Creamery: Get a BOGO deal on Creations when you sign up for their rewards program on their website. And if you are already a member, check your e-mail for a BOGO coupon.

Dippin’ Dots: On Sunday, July 16 at participating Dippin’ Dots locations, they will be giving away a FREE mini cup of Dippin’ Dots during a two hour window. Their website indicates that customers need to check with your local store to see when the giveaway will be.

Kroger: On July 16, Kroger Deluxe ice cream (48oz) and 12 count ice cream sandwiches (select varieties only) are just $0.99! Limit 5. Exclusions apply. See more details on their Facebook page.

McDonald’s: McDonald’s across the Triangle and Sandhills will join McDonald’s restaurants across the country in celebrating its iconic vanilla soft serve. Treating fans to free vanilla cones all day long through the McDonald’s app! see more details on the McDonalds’ App.

PetSmart: PetSmart’s PetsHotel is celebrating National Ice Cream Day by offering a FREE Doggie Ice Cream Sundae, fun digital keepsake photo, tours, giveaways & more on Sunday, July 16. This event takes place from 9 am – 9 pm at participating PetSmart PetsHotel locations. See more details on their Facebook page.

Wendy’s: Get a small Frosty for 50 cents for a limited time.

