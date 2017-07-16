Local
Home > Local

7 Million Pounds of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Contamination

Jodi Berry
Leave a comment
Hot dogs roast on the grill during lunch

Source: AFP / Getty

Before you throw those hot dogs on the grill this weekend check out this recall. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Marathon Enterprises Inc., is recalling approximately 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products, the hot dogs may be contaminated with bone fragments.

The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. The food-safety agency says the products subject to recall are stamped “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For a complete list click HERE.

Consumers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

Must Read:
Atlanta Police Officer Prays Over Young Black Boys
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s Slimdown: Does He Need A Good Homecooked Meal?

contamination , hot dog , recall

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 7 Million Pounds of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Contamination

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 2 days ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 2 days ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
BET Awards 2017: Celebs Give Their Best New…
 2 days ago
07.15.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Breaking
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
 3 days ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos