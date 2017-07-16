7 Million Pounds of Hot Dogs Recalled Due To Contamination

Before you throw those hot dogs on the grill this weekend check out this recall. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, Marathon Enterprises Inc., is recalling approximately 7,196,084 pounds of hot dog products, the hot dogs may be contaminated with bone fragments.

Bone fragment scare forces Sabrett hot dog recall https://t.co/RYPbH03Vs8 pic.twitter.com/x2o7nyarRr — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2017

The beef and pork hot dog and sausage items were produced on various dates between March 17, 2017 and July 4, 2017. The food-safety agency says the products subject to recall are stamped “EST. 8854” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

For a complete list click HERE.

Consumers who purchased the hot dogs are urged to throw them away or return them to the store where they bought them.

Must Read:

Atlanta Police Officer Prays Over Young Black Boys

POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s Slimdown: Does He Need A Good Homecooked Meal?

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: