Hallelujah: Atlanta Police Officer Prays Over Young Black Boys

Source: JPM / Getty
An officer took a moment to lift boys from her community up in prayer.
Powerful video of an Atlanta officer is making its rounds on the Internet. The Shade Room posted a clip of a woman calling on the Lord to watch over a group of boys that had gathered outside of her police department.
In the video, the woman can be seen laying hands on an unidentified boy, who was standing patiently as she said a prayer over him outside of the police department this week.
It’s hard to hear what prayer she is praying over the young man, but he was not the only one to receive a blessing that day. In the background, one of his friends can be heard telling another young man to “come get prayed over.”
VIDEO
