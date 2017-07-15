Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Hallelujah: Atlanta Police Officer Prays Over Young Black Boys

One woman is taking the concept of "protect and serve" to a whole new level.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Studio portrait of young businesswoman praying

Source: JPM / Getty


An officer took a moment to lift boys from her community up in prayer.

Powerful video of an Atlanta officer is making its rounds on the Internet. The Shade Room posted a clip of a woman calling on the Lord to watch over a group of boys that had gathered outside of her police department.

In the video, the woman can be seen laying hands on an unidentified boy, who was standing patiently as she said a prayer over him outside of the police department this week.

It’s hard to hear what prayer she is praying over the young man, but he was not the only one to receive a blessing that day. In the background, one of his friends can be heard telling another young man to “come get prayed over.”


RELATED STORIES:

Two Black Officers Emerge As Heroes After Congressional Baseball Shooting

Judge Slams Tulsa Officer For Discussing Terence Crutcher Case On ’60 Minutes’

North Texas Officer Gives Teen 200 Pushups For Smoking Weed Outside Movie Theater

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Hallelujah: Atlanta Police Officer Prays Over Young Black Boys

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 11 hours ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 19 hours ago
07.15.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One…
 21 hours ago
07.15.17
T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny…
 22 hours ago
07.15.17
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On…
 23 hours ago
07.15.17
BET Awards 2017: Celebs Give Their Best New…
 1 day ago
07.15.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Breaking
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
 1 day ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos