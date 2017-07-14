Texas Mom Accuses Cops Of Extortion, Tried To Seize Video Of Sons’ Arrests

A Dallas mom is crying foul after cops reportedly promised to drop charges against her two teen sons in exchange for cell phone video of her sons’ excessive force arrest, reports ABC News.

Now Latasha Nelson says two officers in the Dallas suburb of Arlington should be fired after they illegally seized her phone in an effort to destroy damning evidence during the July 3 arrest, the report says.

Nelson shot video of her older son being pushed to the ground, and the officers insinuated that charges would be dropped if she agreed to hand over the footage, according to her attorney Kim T. Cole, who spoke at a news conference with Nelson, the report says.

Cole, who is an attorney for Dallas-based anti-police violence group The Next Generation Action Network which posted Nelson’s arrest video stored on iCloud to its Facebook page, said the mother is demanding that the arresting officer Chad Haning is fired and charged with official oppression.

WATCH: Arlington mother demands an @ArlingtonPD officer's firing after cell phone video of sons' arrest emerges. https://t.co/jX0h0tKGtH pic.twitter.com/jdZ3LaeRhb — KLIF (@570KLIF) July 14, 2017

The network also wants the burglary and obstruction charges to be dropped against the boys and for Nelson’s phone to be returned.

Police spokeswoman Sgt. Vanessa Harrison said officers went to the family’s apartment complex after a report of two teens breaking into a car on July 3. They questioned Nelson’s 14-year-old son because he fit the description of one of the teens. Haning wouldn’t talk with Nelson because she was “uncooperative,” according to Harrison.

Nelson’s 16-year-old son was pushed to the ground and handcuffed.

“Do you know how hard it is to have four sons and think every day what could happen to them going out there in the world?,” Nelson said.

Arlington police wrote on Twitter that they will investigate the teens’ arrest, reports NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth.

SOURCE: The Associated Press, ABC News, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

SEE ALSO:

Police Arrest Man After Pointing Gun, Using N-Word In Road Rage Incident

DC Councilman Denounces Arrest Of Black Teens Selling Water