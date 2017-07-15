Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Tragic: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Stabbed To Death

Little girl's mother tells accused killer that he should "rot in jail."

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

Crime scene tape and a red rose

Source: Richard Wareham Fotografie / Getty


New Jersey prosecutors say that an 11-year-old girl was found stabbed to death yesterday.

AbbieGail “Abbie” Smith’s body discovered behind an apartment complex on Thursday, NJ.com reports. She had been reported missing on Wednesday night. One of Abbie’s neighbor, 18-year-old Andreas Erazo, was taken into custody on murder and weapons charges hours later.

Nearly two dozen of Abbie’s loved ones were in Superior Court on Friday when Andreas appeared before Superior Court Judge Richard English. He kept his head down and avoided making direct eye contact with anyone during most of the hearing. He was ordered to stay in jail until his detention hearing on Wednesday.

Once the proceedings were over, Abbie’s mother began yelling at Erazo. “You killed my daughter! I hope you rot in jail,” she yelled as she pointed at him. “My one and only daughter. You need to rot in jail. You can’t even look at us!”

As she was being led away, she could be heard hollering, “He took my one and only daughter away from me.”

Abbie’s loved ones didn’t find out how the little girl died until the hearing, when Assistant Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Decker spoke to Erazo. When they heard that Abbie had been stabbed to death on Wednesday night, they were overcome with grief.

It’s unclear why Abbie left her apartment on Wednesday night or how she crossed paths with Erazo. According to prosecutors, their families weren’t friends and it’s not known whether they knew each.

The little girl was supposedly killed near his apartment, which he shares with two relatives. Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni stated that prosecutors don’t know what Erazo’s motives may have been. They also wouldn’t say whether or not she had been sexually assaulted since they are still awaiting the results of an autopsy from a medical examiner.

Police found Erazo at his apartment, and he was arrested without incident.

During the hearing Gramiccioni said, “It’s an incredibly tragic day that we lost a lovely 11-year-old girl, a fifth-grader, beloved in her tight-knit community in Keansburg.”

RELATED STORIES:

All Charges Dropped Against Detroit Dad Accused Of Raping And Murdering Baby Daughter

All Charges Dropped Against Detroit Dad Accused Of Raping And Murdering Baby Daughter

‘We’ve Found Our Monster’: Arrest Made In Murder Of 12-Year-Old Florida Girl Whose Body Was Found In Creek

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tragic: 11-Year-Old Girl Found Stabbed To Death

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kenya Moore Hints At RHOA Cast Status
 11 hours ago
07.15.17
THE BUZZ LIVE: Mimi Faust Reveals The Advice…
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
BASE LEVEL: Meet Hood Celebrityy, The Female Kartel
 17 hours ago
07.15.17
Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
POLL: The Internet Is Concerned With Idris Elba’s…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Chloe x Halle Talk Issues That Black Women…
 18 hours ago
07.15.17
Baldies, Bangs & Bundles: The Many Hairstyles Of…
 19 hours ago
07.15.17
Beyonc
The Internet Responds To The Pic Of Beyonce's…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
The Cast Of ‘Orange Is The New Black’…
 20 hours ago
07.15.17
Post-Baby Curves: Beyoncé Spotted In Los Angeles One…
 21 hours ago
07.15.17
T.I. Posts Touching F*ck Boi Tribute To Tiny…
 22 hours ago
07.15.17
Tamar Braxton Is Living Her Best Life On…
 23 hours ago
07.15.17
BET Awards 2017: Celebs Give Their Best New…
 1 day ago
07.15.17
Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game
Breaking
FINALLY: Beyoncé Shares First Picture of the Twins!
 1 day ago
07.14.17
BMM 2016
Photos